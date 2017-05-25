BMW 8-Series concept leaked

May 25, 2017
Follow Viknesh

BMW 8-Series concept leaked ahead of 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este debut

Photos of BMW’s new concept previewing a modern 8-Series coupe have leaked ahead of the formal debut on Friday at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

The shots, which surfaced on Wednesday on German Car Forum, show a very modern and edgy design, plus a much more aggressive take on the signature BMW shark nose front end than we’re used to seeing. It will be interesting to see if fans take to the new elements such as the plunging hood, angular kidney grille and stubby rear.

Prototypes for the new 8-Series coupe show a milder execution of these themes. BMW is also out testing an 8-Series Convertible, and it’s possible we’ll see a fastback sedan at some point. The latter, if built, would likely be referred to as an 8-Series Gran Coupe.

2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

The 8-Series will replace BMW’s 6-Series which is already no longer available as a coupe. BMW has confirmed the reveal will take place in 2018. We’ll likely see it on sale in 2019, as a 2020 model

All BMW is willing to say about the car is that it will provide a blend of sporty dynamics and luxury. CEO Harald Krüger described it as a “true luxury sports coupe” and a “slice of pure automotive fascination.”

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este kicks off on Friday on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como and runs until May 28. For more of our coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: BMW 8-Series concept leaked ahead of 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este debut
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

BMW 8-Series concept leaked BMW 8-Series concept leaked
Nissan GT-R horde destroyed in specialty shop fire Nissan GT-R horde destroyed in specialty shop fire
Lamborghini hints at faster Huracán Lamborghini hints at faster Huracán
Honda sells desert proving ground; Honda buys desert proving ground Honda sells desert proving ground; Honda buys desert proving ground
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.