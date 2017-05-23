Geely poised to buy major stake in Lotus parent Proton

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Lotus Exige Sport 380 Enlarge Photo

A major stake in Lotus could soon pass into the hands of Chinese automaker Geely, owner of Volvo, Lynk & Co and its own Geely brand, if a report out of the United Kingdom proves accurate.

The Financial Times (subscription required) reports that Geely on Wednesday will announce plans to purchase a 49 percent stake in Lotus parent company Proton from current owner DRB-Hicom.

Any sale would be dependent on due diligence and final negotiations, a person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

The British publication also reports that DRB-Hicom has notified the Malaysian stock exchange about suspending its shares on Wednesday pending an announcement.

It was first revealed in September that DRB-Hicom was looking to offload a stake in loss-making Proton and that Geely and France’s PSA Group, the maker of Citroën, DS, Peugeot—and soon Opel—cars, were the lead bidders.

A potential boon for a foreign automaker is Proton’s two Malaysian plants which have a combined annual capacity of 400,000 cars. Proton also has a footprint in the growing Southeast Asian market, though it hasn’t enjoyed much success outside of its home market and even there sales are declining due to inferior products and poor after-sales service. Last year Proton sold just 102,000 cars.

Stay tuned for an update.