Ford GT owner review, Dodge Demon pricing, Audi self-driving car: Car News Headlines

You’ve already read our take on the 2017 Ford GT. Now listen to what one of the people Ford selected to actually purchase the car thinks. In this case that person is fitness king Andy Frisella.
We now know how much the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will set you back. Considering the exclusivity and performance on offer, the price is an absolute bargain. A shame so few are being built.
Audi says it will have a fully self-driving car in production by 2021. It will be a city car that Audi will likely offer on a trial basis as opposed to directly selling it to customers.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Owner posts a review of the 2017 Ford GT
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon priced from $86,090
Audi promises fully self-driving car by 2021
Earn Delta SkyMiles while catching a Lyft
2018 Renault Mégane RS to debut Friday at the 2017 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix
Subaru plans for all-electric versions of existing model lines
BMW racer Timo Glock gets acquainted with new M5’s all-wheel-drive system
Ford adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto with first over-the-air update
2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive priced from $24,550
2012-2014 VW Passat TDI diesels approved for modification by EPA
