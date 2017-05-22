Live out your 'Mad Max' fantasies by buying this Ford Falcon XB GT

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



One of the most iconic movie cars of all time is the blacked-out police car from 1979’s “Mad Max.”

Dubbed the Pursuit Special, it was based on a 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT sold in Australia, and through the original movie plus sequels it has grown to become just as popular as some of the human characters. Who didn’t shed a tear seeing it destroyed in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road?”

You’ll soon be able to buy your very own Falcon XB GT and live out all your “Mad Max” fantasies.

Scene from Mad Max: Fury Road Enlarge Photo

A 1976 example, the final year for production of the Falcon XB, will be going under the hammer at the Dan Kruse Classics auction taking place in Midland, Texas on May 27. (You'll also be able to buy a Lotus Exige once owned by Jerry Seinfeld at the auction.)

The car is one of only a few imported to the United States and still has its right-hand drive configuration. There are numerous mods, though. Highlights include a Kotzur Cleveland Racing V-8 good for about 540 horsepower; a Tremec 5-speed manual with a Centerforce clutch; and RRS suspension and brakes.

The current owner is none other than Jeff Allen, the star of CNBC’s “The Car Chasers” and the founder of classic car dealership Flat 12 Gallery located in Texas.

