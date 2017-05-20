Lamborghini Urus, BMW M5, Acura TLX: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A prototype for Lamborghini’s Urus was spotted this week, and here we see it next to a prototype for BMW's new M5. The Urus goes on sale in the third quarter of 2018, initially with a 650-horsepower V-8. A plug-in hybrid option joins the range about a year later.

Rezvani’s sexy Beast Alpha can now be had for $95,000. That’s less than half what the car originally cost, and it’s certainly not a bad deal considering you’re getting a mid-engine, carbon fiber-bodied sports car with 400 horsepower on tap.

BMW this week revealed some tech secrets concerning its next-generation M5. Among the details confirmed is a 0-62 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds made possible due to a new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Shelby American this week rolled out a wide-body version of the sixth-generation Ford Mustang. The modifications are so seamless that you’ll be hard-pressed to guess this isn’t a factory option.

Acura’s TLX has received some extensive updates for 2018. The aim of the updates was to inject some much-needed excitement into the otherwise competent sedan. Find out if Acura hit its mark in our first drive review.

Another car we drove this week was Audi’s SQ5. It’s the current range-topper in the Q5 family and there’s a lot to like as we discovered in our first drive review.

Yet one more vehicle we drove was the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. Chevy says the ZR2 sits in a segment all of its own, with exclusive off-road attributes and mid-size proportions to take it through the toughest, tightest trails. Find out if that’s an accurate assessment in our first drive review.

An electric car, the Nio EP9, is now the fastest street-legal car to have lapped the Nürburgring. That feat is made all the more incredible when you consider that we’re still in the early days of electric car development.