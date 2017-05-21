Nissan GT-R-powered Ford Focus to tackle 2017 Pikes Peak Hill Climb





If there's one country other than the United States that has a bonkers relationship with power and oddball builds, it's Australia.

Take this Nissan GT-R-powered Ford Focus for example.

Okay, so it's not exactly a Ford Focus anymore—it only shares the windshield and A-pillars at this point—but the vehicle does serve as the blueprint. As Engine Swap Depot reports—the website's slogan "Boosting Performance Through Creative Surgery" says it all—the vehicle is a build collaboration between Tasmanian driver Tony Quinn and Australian performance house Pace Innovations, and it's destined for the 2017 Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

As mentioned, power comes from the R35 GT-R's 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, which makes 562 horsepower in its current form. Power is sent to a four-wheel-drive system, and a beefy race suspension is ready to tackle the winding, twisting roads of Pikes Peak. Note, the cars competing in Pikes Peak get off easy these days; the Race to the Clouds is now entirely paved with asphalt, foregoing the occasional gravel section of yore.

The supplied video ocomes from High Performance Academy, the company responsible for tuning the hill climb car, and the final product looks absolutely mad. The shift points seem to arrive with a quick, forceful jerk, and the GT-R's engine screams along with a wonderful soundtrack. We'll definitely keep an eye out for this beast at the hill climb on June 25.