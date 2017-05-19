Aston Martin, Tom Brady collaboration begins with 'Category of One' series





Earlier this year, Aston Martin announced none other than all-pro New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had signed on for future promotional efforts. Now, we have a better idea what Brady will be doing with the British luxury brand.

Aston Martin revealed Brady will star in a new content series titled "Category of One," likely a small nod to both Brady's American football talents and Aston Martin's exclusivity. The brand hasn't divulged many details but did reveal Brady will be an essential piece of Aston Martin's creative work. The five-time Super Bowl winner will help Aston Martin conjure beauty, drawing special attention from his football career.

Brady will take charge and create what the brand calls a "modern" take on an Aston Martin. The final result will be based on a 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S and the entire process will be documented and revealed in segments in the coming months. Brady will be a busy bee during off-season it seems. The final product will be revealed this summer.

Aston Martin continues to implement its "Second Century" plan to propel the marque into the future. Near future plans include a DBX SUV, which is slated to enter production in 2019 and a possible standalone Lagonda brand for high-luxury vehicles. Perhaps Brady will be involved with those projects as well.