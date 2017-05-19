2018 Volvo XC60 pricing starts at $42,495





Volvo's compact crossover has a price tag. The 2018 Volvo XC60 will go on sale this fall with a $42,495 base price, including the $995 destination charge.

For your $42,495, you get an XC60 T5, which features a 250-horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, all-wheel-drive, and a slew of standard equipment. XC60 T5 models sport a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, Volvo's signature "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights, and Apple Carplay and Android Auto capability. Optional features for the T5 include massaging and ventilated leather seats, a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and four-corner air suspension. Pricing for the options individually has not been announced.

Moving into the XC60 T6, pricing climbs to $45,895. Notably, the XC60 T6 includes the brand's turbocharged and supercharged engine pumping out 316 hp also paired with AWD. Finally, the range-topping XC60 T8 commands a $53,895 price tag. The XC60 T8 will arrive with a "twin-engine" plug-in hybrid powertrain featuring the turbocharged and supercharged 4-cylinder as well as an electric motor to bring total horsepower to 400. It also features electric all-wheel-drive.

Standard safety equipment includes Volvo's Lane Keeping Aid and the XC60 will be the first vehicle to feature Oncoming Lane Mitigation, which hands the car control in imminent head-on collisions.

The XC60 will challenge entries from Jaguar, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, to name a few formidable rivals. Those looking for a bit of compact Swedish luxury, may order and configure an XC60 now ahead of its arrival this fall.

