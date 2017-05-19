Wide-body Ford Mustang, VW Up! GTI, Audi SQ5 review: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Shelby American has finally rolled out a wide-body version of the sixth-generation Ford Mustang. The modifications are so seamless that you’ll be hard-pressed to guess this isn’t a factory option.

Volkswagen’s tiny Up! will soon be available in GTI trim. The automaker has revealed a concept of the new hot hatch and says a production model will follow in early 2018.

Audi Sport is thought to be working on an RS Q5. Until it arrives, you’ll have to settle for the SQ5 as the hottest offering in the Q5 family. There’s a lot to like in the SQ5 as we discovered in our first drive review.

