Wide-body Ford Mustang, VW Up! GTI, Audi SQ5 review: Car News Headlines

Lotus Exige once owned by Jerry Seinfeld up for... Celebrities
57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
Proton reveals rally car Motorsports
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Ford Shelby Super Snake Wide Body conceptEnlarge Photo
Shelby American has finally rolled out a wide-body version of the sixth-generation Ford Mustang. The modifications are so seamless that you’ll be hard-pressed to guess this isn’t a factory option.
Volkswagen’s tiny Up! will soon be available in GTI trim. The automaker has revealed a concept of the new hot hatch and says a production model will follow in early 2018.
Audi Sport is thought to be working on an RS Q5. Until it arrives, you’ll have to settle for the SQ5 as the hottest offering in the Q5 family. There’s a lot to like in the SQ5 as we discovered in our first drive review.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Shelby rolls out wide-body Mustang concept
Volkswagen builds an Up! GTI for 2017 Wörthersee Tour
2018 Audi SQ5 first drive review: practicality with a dash of performance
Teaching the classics: how young drivers are discovering manuals
2017 Ford Shelby F-150 Super Snake debuts with 750 horsepower
Volvo's current diesels may be its last: CEO
2018 Nissan Leaf teased
2018 Chevrolet Cruze diesel priced from $24,670
Audi RS models test for almost 5,000 miles on the Nürburgring
Tesla moans about media as it fights workers' union efforts
