Lotus Exige once owned by Jerry Seinfeld up for grabs

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jerry Seinfeld’s love of Porsches is renowned, but the comedian and television star isn’t averse to cars from other marques.

For example, a year ago we saw Seinfeld sell a batch of cars that included a couple of Volkswagens.

Now a 2009 Lotus Exige S 260 he once owned is coming up for sale. It will go under the hammer at the Dan Kruse Classics auction taking place in Midland, Texas on May 27.

Seinfeld isn’t the seller of the car. The current owner bought the car from the comedian in 2012 and has the signed documents to prove it. The car currently has just 3,988 miles on the clock.

Dan Kruse Classics predicts the final bid will fall somewhere between $65,000 and $75,000. That upper estimate is roughly what the car cost when new. Used examples can be found ranging from about $45,000 to $60,000. Of course, none of those have the celebrity factor. Seinfeld is a true “car guy” so there’s the potential for price appreciation down the road.

Exiges from the 2009 model year are street-legal in the United States. The S 260 features a 1.8-liter supercharged inline-4 delivering 257 horsepower. The mid-mounted engine is mounted to a 6-speed manual and drives the rear wheels. Seinfeld’s version is also decked out in a special order paint finish called Kawasaki Green.