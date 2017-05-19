Lotus Exige once owned by Jerry Seinfeld up for grabs

May 19, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2009 Lotus Exige S 260 once owned by Jerry Seinfeld - Image via Dan Kruse Classics

Jerry Seinfeld’s love of Porsches is renowned, but the comedian and television star isn’t averse to cars from other marques.

For example, a year ago we saw Seinfeld sell a batch of cars that included a couple of Volkswagens.

Now a 2009 Lotus Exige S 260 he once owned is coming up for sale. It will go under the hammer at the Dan Kruse Classics auction taking place in Midland, Texas on May 27.

Seinfeld isn’t the seller of the car. The current owner bought the car from the comedian in 2012 and has the signed documents to prove it. The car currently has just 3,988 miles on the clock.

Dan Kruse Classics predicts the final bid will fall somewhere between $65,000 and $75,000. That upper estimate is roughly what the car cost when new. Used examples can be found ranging from about $45,000 to $60,000. Of course, none of those have the celebrity factor. Seinfeld is a true “car guy” so there’s the potential for price appreciation down the road.

Exiges from the 2009 model year are street-legal in the United States. The S 260 features a 1.8-liter supercharged inline-4 delivering 257 horsepower. The mid-mounted engine is mounted to a 6-speed manual and drives the rear wheels. Seinfeld’s version is also decked out in a special order paint finish called Kawasaki Green.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2009 Lotus Exige S 260 once owned by Jerry Seinfeld - Image via Dan Kruse Classics
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Proton reveals rally car Proton reveals rally car
2018 Audi SQ5 first drive review: practicality with a dash of performance 2018 Audi SQ5 first drive review: practicality with a dash of performance
Lotus Exige once owned by Jerry Seinfeld up for grabs Lotus Exige once owned by Jerry Seinfeld up for grabs
Volkswagen builds an Up! GTI for 2017 Wörthersee Tour Volkswagen builds an Up! GTI for 2017 Wörthersee Tour
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.