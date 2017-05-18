Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Chevrolet is already out testing prototypes for its next-generation Silverado 1500, though the new pickup will be more of an extensive update of the current model rather than a true redesign.

The current Silverado 1500 was introduced for 2014, bringing with it General Motors' then-new K2XX body-on-frame platform for full-size pickups and SUVs.

However, the truck has failed to excite buyers. In 2016, Silverado sales were down around 4.3 percent while Ford’s F-series experienced a 5.2 percent gain over the same period.

The new Silverado 1500, expected next year, as a 2019 model, will amp up the level of technology and possibly add more aluminum into the construction mix to better rival its Ford counterpart.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The spy shots reveal the same blocky proportions found on the current model but with new, LED-accented headlights and a more expressive front bumper design. At the rear is a prominent pair of exhaust tips.

We also have a detailed look at the interior. The dash features a similar layout to the current model but the infotainment screen in the center stack appears to be larger.

Mechanical-wise, the 10-speed auto GM developed with Ford should filter across the range. It’s not clear what GM is planning for the powertrains but we can expect the current V-6 and V-8 options to carry over.

Look for a debut of the new Silverado 1500 early next year. An appearance at the 2018 Detroit auto show in January is a strong possibility. A new version of the related GMC Sierra 1500 should follow shortly after. We’re also expecting Ram to unload a new 1500 early in the new year.