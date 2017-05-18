Rezvani cuts Beast Alpha price in half





The Rezvani Beast Alpha is now priced at $95,000, a full $105,000 less than it did when the vehicle debuted at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show.

The Alpha is the removable hardtop version of the Beast, though instead of using a donor Ariel Atom chassis the Alpha relies on the chassis of a Lotus Elise.

The Samir Sadikhov-designed exterior shares obvious elements with the Beast, though there’s no missing the new forward-opening “sidewinder” doors.

The new $95,000 price nets you a supercharged 2.5-liter inline-4 pumping out 400 horsepower. The standard transmission is a 6-speed manual but for an extra $15,000 you can opt for a sequential unit.

Rezvani quotes a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds. That's thanks in part to the car's 2,000-pound curb weight. Note, even with the light weight, you still get niceties like air conditioning, power windows, and power locks. Infotainment gets handled by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

All Rezvanis come with a 2-year unlimited mile warranty.

Head to Rezvani’s website to configure your car. Placing an order will require a $1,000 deposit.