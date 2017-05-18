Rezvani cuts Beast Alpha price in half

May 18, 2017

2018 Rezvani Beast Alpha

The Rezvani Beast Alpha is now priced at $95,000, a full $105,000 less than it did when the vehicle debuted at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show.

The Alpha is the removable hardtop version of the Beast, though instead of using a donor Ariel Atom chassis the Alpha relies on the chassis of a Lotus Elise.

The Samir Sadikhov-designed exterior shares obvious elements with the Beast, though there’s no missing the new forward-opening “sidewinder” doors.

The new $95,000 price nets you a supercharged 2.5-liter inline-4 pumping out 400 horsepower. The standard transmission is a 6-speed manual but for an extra $15,000 you can opt for a sequential unit.

Rezvani quotes a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds. That's thanks in part to the car's 2,000-pound curb weight. Note, even with the light weight, you still get niceties like air conditioning, power windows, and power locks. Infotainment gets handled by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

All Rezvanis come with a 2-year unlimited mile warranty.

Head to Rezvani’s website to configure your car. Placing an order will require a $1,000 deposit.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Rezvani Beast Alpha
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots
Rezvani cuts Beast Alpha price in half Rezvani cuts Beast Alpha price in half
2018 Acura TLX A-Spec first drive review: character by committee 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec first drive review: character by committee
LT5 engine RPO code shows up in GM system LT5 engine RPO code shows up in GM system
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.