5 ways the Chevy Colorado turns into a ZR2





2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 First Drive Enlarge Photo

There are high hopes for the 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2. So high, in fact, that the automaker didn’t mind if we jumped the truck repeatedly over a short-run trophy course.

Would you consider doing the same with a bone stock Colorado? Perhaps, but we’d suggest a healthy cache of bumpers first.

Here are five ways Chevy turned the pedestrian off-roading Colorado into a mountain-conquering ZR2 capable of trophy-truck runs and rock crawling, in equal turns:

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 First Drive Enlarge Photo

High and wide

Chevy made the ZR2 taller and wider to handle the uprated shocks and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler rubbers. By lifting the suspension 2 inches and adding 3.5 inches to the track, Chevrolet improved the ZR2’s ground clearance over a standard Colorado by more than half an inch for dominance on the trail.

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 First Drive Enlarge Photo

Shock therapy

The Colorado ZR2’s aces are hidden behind those big Goodyear tires. Multimatic’s Dynamic Spool Suspensions Valve Position Sensitive Damping springs are filled with enough engineering to recreate the pyramids, and the results of that hard work are nothing short of miraculous. The DSSV dampers use three spools to better dissipate heat and control compression and rebound rates for on- and off-road driving. Control when you need it, calm when you don’t.