Koenigsegg to keep crashed Agera RS as demo model, build new car for customer

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Koenigsegg has confirmed that the Agera RS involved in a crash during testing on May 11 will be repaired and retained by the company as a demonstration model, thus alleviating any concerns it might be sold to an unsuspecting customer as new.

Although the exterior was banged up a bit, Koenigsegg found the internal structure to be sound. The company also determined the crash wasn’t due to any fault with the car.

Nicknamed the Gryphon, the gold leaf-accented Agera RS was commissioned by American supercar collector Manny Khoshbin. After discussing the matter with him, Koenigsegg said it has reached an agreement to spec another Agera RS that perhaps may be even more extreme. On its Facebook page, Koenigsegg said the new car will “blow everyone’s mind.”

The wrecked car featured the same 1,341-horsepower power rating as Koenigsegg's One:1 hypercar. It also featured a clear coat to show off its carbon fiber, as well as the aforementioned gold leaf accents.

Unfortunately for Khoshbin, the wait time on a new Koenigsegg can last years. No doubt the Swedish marque will be doing everything that it can to ensure Khoshbin’s new Agera RS is built in the shortest time possible.