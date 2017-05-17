Watch the Nio EP9’s record-setting 6:45.9 Nürburgring lap

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



On May 12, a team from Chinese electric car startup Nio took the company’s EP9 to make another attempt at the Nürburgring.

The 1,342-horsepower electric supercar had already lapped the grueling German race track last fall in an impressive 7:05.12, but Nio knew the car had more in it.

With less traffic and better weather conditions, the EP9 completed the full 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in an insane 6:45.90, beating the best street-legal internal combustion cars by a significant margin.

Now it’s time to sit back and take in the epic run in all its glory. Keep an eye out as the car exits the corners. The full torque from its electric motors provides slingshot-like acceleration. It almost appears as though the video is being sped up.

Powering the EP9 are four electric motors, each with its own gearbox. Total output is 1,342 horsepower, or one megawatt, and peak torque is 1,091 pound-feet at 7,500 rpm. That's good for a 0-62 mph time of less than 2.7 seconds, a 0-124 mph time of 7.1 seconds, and a top speed of 194.5 mph.

The EP9 is the halo model of Nio, and it’s certainly put the brand on the map. Just 16 of them will be built and right now it’s not clear if any will end up in the United States.

Nio will eventually sell cars here, or at least that’s what the company is planning. Initially, though, it will focus on its home market of China. After the EP9, Nio will start selling a three-row SUV called the NS8. Production is due to start late this year.