Jay Leno samples rare Volkswagen Type 34 Ghia

A fresh engine and some updated styling are the big bits of news that flowed out when Volkswagen launched its Type 34 Ghia.

It sits on the then-new Type 3 platform and comes packing a 1.5-liter engine. This was essentially a larger and more luxurious version of the VW Ghia, and it was also pretty darn quick compared to the rest of the automaker's offerings. The car was never sold in the United States, but one lives in California and now it's made its customary stop at Jay Leno's Garage.

Lover of all things air cooled, Matt Jacobsen is the man who holds the keys to this 1964 Type 34 Ghia. Despite not being sold here in the U.S., it seems that a fair amount of them now reside here. That's not too crazy really, considering the VW community is rabid for all things they can get their hands on. Especially when that thing is a rare v-dub that isn't supposed to be here.

The body was built by Karmann, just like the standard Karmann Ghia. There's more space inside, and the interior trim is upgraded over a regular Ghia. This specific car boasts a larger engine than the standard unit; a 1,776-cc mill making over 70 horsepower now resides in the rear of the car and helps provide greater forward motivation.

This is an interesting automobile that resides along the Volkswagen timeline and serves as a great reminder of its history.