This vending machine sells Ferraris, Lamborghinis

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



If you thought being able to park on the 56th floor of a condo tower was impressive, just wait until you discover what they have in Singapore.

A dealer on the space-limited island has built a “vending machine” for cars, though not just any old cars but exotic machines from brands like Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche.

The dealer is Autobahn Motors which opened its unique 15-story showroom in December. Up to 60 cars can be stacked in the building and are organized using an inventory management system developed by the dealer.

On the ground floor is the main showroom where a touchscreen display is used to summon a vehicle. It only takes 1-2 minutes for the summoned vehicle to arrive.

Since opening the showroom, Autobahn Motors has been approached by several developers interested in replicating the design for parking garages.

Note, Autobahn Motors isn’t the first dealer to build a vending machine-style showroom. America’s Carvana has already built a handful of them in Texas. Its most recent is an 8-story showroom in San Antonio able to hold 30 vehicles.