2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS laps the 'Ring quicker than previous GT3





Porsche seems to have outdone itself again. The 2017 911 Carrera GTS is capable of lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife quicker than the previous 911 GT3, evidenced by the accompanying video.

The video shows the car setting a 7:24 lap at the hands of Sport Auto's expert tester, a full second faster than the previous best time for the GT3.

That's a very respectable time considering the power on tap, rear-wheel-drive layout, and the fact the Carrera GTS doesn't ring in at a couple hundred thousand dollars. That's not saying it's cheap, though; the GTS coupe costs $120,050 and Cabriolet and Targa models only climb higher.

The Carrera GTS is what we would call a bargain by Porsche standards. It adds nearly $30,000 worth of go-fast equipment for a $16,000 premium. A wide-body kit is outfitted, a more pronounced front spoiler is present, and Porsche's Active Suspension Management Sport Suspension is equipped to handle track duties. Oh, and there's a 30-horsepower bump and an additional 37 pound-feet of torque present over regular Carrera models. Thanks, bigger turbo!

Earlier, we said Porsche had outdone itself again, and it's true. The recently updated Porsche 911 GT3—naturally—also laps the Nüburgring quicker than the previous 911 GT3. How much quicker? 12.3 seconds quicker. And Porsche says it doesn't care about lap times...

Note, when it comes to rear-wheel-drive cars at the 'Ring, the crown goes to Mercedes-AMG whose GT R sports car manages an insane 7:10.92 time.