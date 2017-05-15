Antonio Banderas to star as Feruccio Lamborghini in new biopic, Alec Baldwin to play Enzo Ferrari





Auto enthusiasts can look forward to yet another film of interest in the future. After rumors surrounding a potential biopic focusing on the life and career or Feruccio Lamborghini, Ambi Media Group has made it official.

Variety reports Antonia Banderas has been signed to play the legendary man who founded Automobili Lamborghini in 1963. To boot, Lamborghini's rival, Enzo Ferrari, will be portrayed by none other than Alec Baldwin in the movie, according to casting by the media group.

Ambi Media Group has secured the movie rights for the biography "Ferruccio Lamborghini. La storia ufficiale" (The official story), which was written by Lamborghini's son, Tonino. Tonino penned the book to accurately portray his father's life and historic career. The film will reportedly follow his words closely.

"My book ‘Ferruccio Lamborghini. La storia ufficiale’ (The official story) is the only text perfectly respectful of the real life of my father, despite numerous legends and anecdotes written or told by other people looking for a moment of celebrity," Tonini Lamborghini said. "I really believe this film can translate into images and words the great humanity of Ferruccio and transmit to the viewers worldwide my father’s personality: a man full of energy, charisma, and passion."

The biopic, with a working title of "Lamborghini - The Legend" is set to be filmed on location in Italy as well as in a few other locations around the world. A release date has not been announced, but the film will reportedly make its debut at a Cannes Film Festival.

Not only is this Lamborghini biopic in the works, but two separate films on the life of Enzo Ferrari are thought to coming, too. In March it was reported Hugh Jackman will star as Enzo Ferrari in one of the films. The other will supposedly star Robert De Niro in the lead role.