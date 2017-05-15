Renault, Nissan plants back online following cyber attack





Renault logo Enlarge Photo

Following the widespread cyber attack, dubbed "WannaCry," this past Friday, Renault and Nissan resumed nearly all manufacturing operations. Renault and Nissan, which are joined in an alliance, were both affected in the attack that spread to 150 countries.

Automotive News (subscription required) reports Renault-Nissan shut down or reduced operation at five facilities across the globe in England, France, Slovenia, Romania, and India. All plants are back online, save for the Douai, France facility, which builds Renaults exclusively. Renault-Nissan was the only automaker affected by the global cyber attack.

"All Renault Group sites are operational with the exception of Douai, which reopens tomorrow," a spokesman said. Lost production will be made up, but the initial financial impact has not been revealed, per the spokesman. The automaker added the decision to halt production at the facilities was deliberate.

The cyber attack reportedly affected older systems running outdated Windows software. Renault was the only French company affected by the cyber attack—and the only automaker. In turn, Renault and Nissan's system operations were questioned.

"This primarily affected organizations using versions of Windows which are no longer supported, or which had not put mitigating controls like firewalls in place," Paul Pratley, of London-based MWR Infosecurity, said. Renault-Nissan did not comment on its software or other factors which may have left it susceptible to such an attack.