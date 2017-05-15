This is the Lamborghini Diablo GT1 Stradale you didn't know existed 

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Remember that impossibly rare Lamborghini Diablo GTR we recently showed you? That car is one of just 30 produced by the Italian automaker. We're talking about an ultra low-run machine built by a manufacturer of low-run machines. Want to see an even rarer raging bull?

Say hello to the Diablo GT1 Stradale. If you thought 30 was a small run of supercars, how does two sit with you? Yes, Lamborghini produced a lone pair of this street-going race car in the 1990s.

In 1996 to be precise, Lamborghini requested that France's SAT design and build a race version of the Diablo supercar to be able to compete in the GT championships. The resulting car had a mad V-12 out back that barks forth with tremendous noise and 665 horsepower. That's more than enough to motivate the 2,500-pound GT1 to ludicrous speed in quite the hurry.

The bodywork is extreme. The rarity is extreme. The entire nature of this car is, you guessed it, extreme. The one you see here is owned by Mistral Motors in Italy.

The video captured above gives you but a taste of what it sounds like when starting up and having its engine revved a bit. When a car is one of just two examples, that's all you get. Just a taste...and that will have to do.