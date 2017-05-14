Nio EP9 sets street-legal Nürburgring record with 6:45.9 blast

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It’s still early days for electric cars but Nio’s EP9, powered solely by batteries and electric motors, has already outperformed the best internal combustion machines.

The stunning supercar on May 12 was driven around the 12.9-mile Nürburgring Nordschleife in a time of only 6:45.90.

That’s a new record for street-legal cars, with the previous record being the 6:48.28 set by the Radical SR8 LM in 2009. Heck, the EP9 was even faster than the track-only Pagani Zonda R which set a 6:47.50 lap time in 2010.

It’s new time is also substantially faster than the current production car lap record, the 6:52.01 set by the Lamborghini Huracán LP 640-4 Performante last fall. Yes, with only 16 destined for production, the EP9 isn’t regarded as a production car. Nio is also yet to release a video of its record-setting run and details of the tires used.

Nio EP9 clocks a 6:45.9 Nürburgring lap time on May 12, 2017 Enlarge Photo

All Nio is willing to state is that weather conditions at the ‘Ring were much more favorable during the second attempt compared to last fall when the EP9 clocked a 7:05.12 lap.

The EP9 is a two-seat, carbon fiber supercar with four electric motors delivering a combined 1,360 horsepower and 1,091 pound-feet of torque. It’s capable of 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 2.7 seconds and a top speed of almost 195 mph.

Its batteries provide a range of 265 miles, albeit during ordinary driving only. It’s not clear how they will perform during prolonged track time.

Nio originally planned to build just six examples but recently decided to build 10 more, each priced from $1.48 million. It’s not clear if any will end up in the United States.