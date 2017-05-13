2018 BMW 2-Series, 2017 Ford GT, 1 millionth Porsche 911: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Believe it or not but BMW still builds a small, lightweight rear-wheel-drive coupe. It’s called the 2-Series, and it’s just received a round of updates. The biggest change is the new headlights which feature full LEDs as well as hexagonal-shaped daytime running lights.

If you can look past the badge, Mazda’s MX-5 Miata RF is a decent alternative to BMW’s 2-Series. The car has a retractable hardtop so you experience it as a both a coupe and roadster (it’s really more of a targa, to be precise). We’ve just spent some time with the car and can attest that the new roof option doesn’t harm the driving experience one bit.

Another car we just drove is Ford’s reborn GT. It’s one of the most anticipated cars of the year. Heck, perhaps even the whole decade. Does the Ford supercar live up to the hype? Find out in our first drive review.

Fans longing for a new Hummer H1 can now buy a legitimate replica from the folks at VLF Automotive, though not if the vehicle is intended for use in the United States. If you want it here, you’ll need to build the vehicle yourself using a Humvee C-Series from AM General.

Porsche has now built one million 911s over a span of 54 years. Although the design has hardly changed in all the years, we’re sure you’ll agree that the 911 remains as desirable as ever. The one millionth example was a Carrera S decked out in Irish Green, one of the first 911’s available colors.

Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards recently took a Toyota Land Cruiser well beyond 200 mph. You won’t be able to repeat that in a stock Cruiser, though. Edwards was behind the wheel of a custom 2,000-horsepower Cruiser built by the guys that normally build Toyota-powered drag machines.

The world’s biggest Bugatti dealership is now located in Dubai. You can’t miss it because the main entrance is one big Bugatti horseshoe grille.

This mean beast is the latest speed machine from Lee Noble, founder of British supercar marque Noble. The car is still in development so we don’t have all the specs, but we can tell you that it will be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph at roughly the same pace as a McLaren P1 hypercar.