Meet Blue Lightning: a Lotus Evora with Tesla Model S power

May 14, 2017
Remember Tesla's Roadster? That was a pretty neat little machine that paved the way for grander offerings from the electric car company.

It was built on the bones of the Lotus Elise. The final version saw 288 horsepower and nearly 300 pound-feet of torque from its electric powertrain. Today, though, we have Teslas like the Model S which have more than double the output and can rocket from 0-60 in under 3.0 seconds. Maybe it's time to update that Roadster?

The good folks at Speed Academy have been following just such a build. Starting with a Lotus Evora, the team at OnPoint Dyno and Race Service have converted the car to operate with a Model S powertrain and a pair of battery packs from a Chevrolet Volt. Now it's good for around 460 horsepower.

There's a crazy target that serves as the goal here. The hope is to turn laps faster than a Porsche 911 GT3. That's lofty, but with an Evora that's now dripping with horsepower and torque, perhaps it's possible.

As you can see in the video, the installation itself is pretty slick. What's more slick is the insane torque and acceleration that electric powerplant provides. It's clearly neck-snapping good fun.

