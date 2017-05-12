Ford GT driven, Cadillac XTS leaked, BMW i8 Roadster spied: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It’s one of the most anticipated cars of the year. Heck, perhaps even the whole decade. We’re talking about the new Ford GT, and we’ve just driven it. Does the Ford flagship live up to the hype? Find out in our first drive review.

Cadillac’s XTS is getting long in the tooth, but the car isn’t going away anytime soon. Photos of an updated version have surfaced online.

Another upcoming car making headlines today is BMW’s i8 Roadster. We’ve got a new set of revealing spy shots but the design is hardly a secret as it was previewed in concept form a few years ago.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

