Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Koenigsegg Agera RS crashed during testing - Image via Expressen Enlarge Photo

A Koenigsegg Agera RS ended up in a ditch on Thursday after its driver lost control in wet conditions.

The accident happened on a test track in Trollhättan, Sweden and didn’t cause any injuries. The driver and a passenger were assessed at a local hospital and released shortly after.

A photo of the wreck, posted to Swedish website Expressen, shows a design similar to the “Gryphon” Agera RS commissioned by American supercar collector Manny Khoshbin, although there are some differences regarding the wheels and gold leaf accents.

Whoever the owner is, a painfully long wait for delivery just became longer.

Koenigsegg Agera RS ‘Gryphon’ Enlarge Photo

In a statement, Koenigsegg said the car was undergoing shakedown tests prior to delivery to its owner. The company says that no technical fault has been found, suggesting the cause of the accident is simply due to driver error.

Although the exterior is badly damaged, Koenigsegg says that based on its initial inspection the car’s internal structure looks to be sound. That means the car should be back on the road, eventually.

That's a good thing because Koenigsegg is only building 25 examples of the Agera RS—and all build slots are sold. The car is certified for sale in the United States and in its most powerful setting generates a massive 1,360 horsepower from a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8.

Incidentally, the test track where the accident occurred previously belonged to Saab. The site is now owned by NEVS but Koenigsegg has permission to use it. It’s where the Swedish supercar marque prepares its cars for the U.S. market.