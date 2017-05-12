Here's what a 5,000-horsepower shot of nitrous looks like





Drag strip loss got you down? There's a quick remedy for that: nitrous oxide.

But how much? How does a shot of nitrous worth about 5,000 horsepower sound? That's sure to do the trick.

This isn't anything like Brian O'Conner's request ("I need NOS, one of the big ones"); this is a kick in the pants, hold on tight kind of blast we can't imagine. The video comes from YouTuber Torqueline Garage during what looks to be an aftermarket parts convention of sorts. We see an older gentleman who darts his eyes back and forth, casing his surroundings. Then, he counts down for the big shebang.

And a shebang it is. We count about seven seconds of nitrous blasting out from the tanks on the table. Now we understand why the man cased the situation out earlier; the scene is loud and a bit messy. Yet, it's mesmerizing all at once. Think about it for a few moments: 5,000 hp. In Mopar speak, that's nearly six Dodge Challenger SRT Demons. In Blue Oval jargon, almost eight Ford GTs. In Bowtie banter, again, nearly eight Corvette Z06s. And all of it is let loose in just a couple of seconds.

This also seems to take place in Australia, judging by accents and additional information provided. We'd expect nothing less. The folks down there did just stuff a Corvette ZR1 engine into a family sedan after all.