Watch the 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2 hit the trails





Chevrolet says the 2017 Colorado ZR2 sits in a "segment of one," with exclusive off-road attributes and mid-size proportions to take it through the toughest, tightest trails. The brand wants to prove those claims with a new video, which shows the Colorado ZR2 taking on Badlands off-road park.

With 800 acres of dirt, sand, and mud, the 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2 is right at home at Badlands. Engineers and development teams put the pickup through its paces to prove the brand's claims all while taking a couple shots at the Ford Raptor. Chevrolet likes to point out the Colorado ZR2 is a much smaller off-roader. Translation: it can go places the Raptor can't.

The Colorado ZR2 is 24.3 inches narrower, 8 inches shorter, and 1,000 pounds lighter than the Ford Raptor. However, the Colorado ZR2 isn't meant to accomplish the same things. While the Raptor boasts bonkers power from a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine, the Colorado ZR2 scoots around with either a 3.6-liter V-6 engine or 2.8-liter turbodiesel 4-cylinder mill. That's not a bad thing, because the Colorado ZR2 is more rock crawler—in the same vein as the Ram Power Wagon—than high-power sand-dune surfer.

All of the capability on display comes at a fairly affordable price, as well. The Colorado ZR2 is starts at $40,995. Standard equipment includes the magical Multimatic DSSV dampers, 3.6-liter V-6 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires.

The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 has begun shipping out to customers and should be arriving at dealerships by the end of this month. In the meantime, stay tuned for our first drive impressions of Chevrolet's off-road brute this Monday.