Volvo XC40 coming soon, will offer high level of customization

Volvo's moving full steam ahead with the renewal of its lineup. The next new model to arrive will be an XC40 compact SUV, which Volvo says is coming shortly.

The XC40 was first hinted at in May 2016 with the unveiling of the 40.1 concept car. Since then, prototypes for the production model have been spotted, and now Volvo has detailed some of the customization options buyers can look forward to.

The automaker says the XC40 will be offered with a much broader color palette than its other models, with dozens of possible exterior and interior color combinations to be made available.

For example, Volvo will be offering up a range of solid colors in addition to a range of monochromatic shades. Buyers will also be able to select two-tone options, most likely with a different hue for the roof and body.

2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots Enlarge Photo

Some new interior options will be Lava Orange carpet, Oxide Red seat trim and various material options for the headliner and door inserts. Inspiration, Volvo says, came from street fashion, city architecture, high-end designer goods, and pop culture. The XC40 is an urban runabout, after all.

The vehicle will be just one of a handful of next-generation compact cars from Volvo. They will be based on the CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform developed by Volvo in partnership with parent company Geely, which is using the platform for the Lynk & Co brand.

The XC40 will be revealed later this year. It should go on sale in 2018, as a 2019 model. Rivals will include the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Cadillac XT4, Infiniti QX30, Lexus UX and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Beyond the XC40, we will also see a related S40 sedan and V40 hatchback. The S40 was also previewed last year in concept form, while the V40 will simply be a replacement for the current V40 sold overseas.