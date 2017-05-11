BMW to preview new 8-Series with Villa D’Este concept

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for BMW 8-Series-previewing concept debuting at 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Enlarge Photo

Tired of watching Mercedes-Benz launch hit after hit in the high-end segment for two-door cars, BMW is finally ready to join the fray with its own offering—something that’s long overdue. And no, the slow-selling i8 doesn't count.

The new offering will be an 8-Series which BMW will preview with a concept at this month’s 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa D’Este in Italy. The automaker on Thursday released a teaser sketch showing a stylized silhouette of the concept which is in the form of a coupe.

The standard 8-Series will be a coupe but we’ll also see an 8-Series Convertible and possibly a fastback sedan. The latter, if built, would likely be referred to as an 8-Series Gran Coupe.

Prototypes for the 8-Series are already out testing and judging by our spy shots the upcoming concept will be a close representation of the production model due for a reveal in 2018. The prototypes have included both coupe and convertible body styles.

All BMW is willing to say about the new 8-Series is that it will provide a blend of sporty dynamics and luxury. CEO Harald Krüger described it as a “true luxury sports coupe” and a “slice of pure automotive fascination.”

2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The 8-Series will replace BMW’s 6-Series which is already no longer available as a coupe. The convertible and fastback sedan 6-Series models are still on sale but will likely be phased out soon.

The platform for the 8-Series is BMW’s carbon fiber-infused CLAR design that debuted in the 2016 7-Series. It should ensure a low curb weight (for a large, luxurious coupe) as well as compatibility with electrified powertrains. Conventional V-8 and V-12s should be a mainstay, though.

Some readers will recall that BMW toyed with the idea of a true sports luxury flagship with the unveiling of the CS concept in 2007. However, the global financial crisis that erupted that year put an end to the project.

BMW never gave up on the idea, however, and in 2013 tested the waters again with the unveiling of the Gran Lusso Coupe concept, also at Villa d’Este. It seemed the response was positive as now we’re just a year out from a new 8-Series.

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este starts May 26. For more of our coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.