Next 'Need for Speed' game promises daylight and dirt

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Need for Speed returns for 2017 Enlarge Photo

The popular arcade-style racing franchise known as "Need for Speed" is set to spawn a new installment, and there's a few interesting changes in store.

All we have to go on is the above teaser image and a few comments from a press release teasing the reveal of the game.

First of all, you'll no longer be stuck driving around at night. Yes, there's a daytime component to the game which differs from the prior game in the series. There you were stuck in perpetual darkness.

Additionally, you're going to get your rides dirty. There's an off-road component to this game that further differentiates it from past games.

Most importantly, however, is the fact that developer Ghost Games has removed the requirement that you need to be connected to the Internet to play. This was a bit of a bummer if you didn't want to be constantly connected or if there were server issues. Those server issues would render your game unplayable. Now, you just stick in single-player mode and continue enjoying your virtual driving experience.

That experience will see police pursuits returned in this new title. So it sounds like the series is getting back to part of what made it a blast to play way back when it first launched.

We'll know more after the EA PLAY event that's held on June 2. The game is due for release before the end of 2017.