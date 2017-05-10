Guide yourself and record your own directional audio with Waze





No one particularly likes being told what to do by others, so Waze now has the ultimate solution for that problem: have yourself tell you what to do. Waze now lets users record their own turn-by-turn directions for audio, offering an alternative to many preset options, according to Lifehacker.

The "Waze Voice Recorder" is included in the latest update for the GPS application for Android smartphones (sorry, iPhone users). It prompts the Waze user to record the various directions used by its system in their own voice. Directions such as "turn left" and "exit right" are among the basic phrases the user has to record. But, after finishing, the experience is unique.

It doesn't have to be the user either. If hearing your own voice through your car's speaker sounds awful, a spouse, child, friend, or anyone else at all can record the prompts. Just make sure that whoever is recording the directional guidance doesn't get clever and record directions opposite to what Waze tells them. "Exit right" could quickly become "exit left" ... and we can envision other prankster scenarios, too.

Waze has offered plenty of guest voices for its GPS service in the past, including Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May. The trio recorded cheeky directional guidance audio as part of a promotion for "The Grand Tour" last year. Unfortunately, the trio's option has since disappeared from the app. Now you put your best English accent and give it a go instead.