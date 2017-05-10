Dale Earnhardt Jr. moves to reality TV post retirement

May 10, 2017

A happier Dale Earnhardt Jr is a better racer

It seems Dale Earnhardt Jr. is trading in his racing suit for a tool belt. Following the well-known racer's retirement at the end of this year, Earnhardt Jr. is slated to star in a new DIY Network series where he and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, will renovate historic homes.

Specific details surrounding the series haven't been divulged, but after 18 seasons, two Daytona 500 championships, and more than 600 races, we wager Earnhardt Jr. is ready for a change of pace. Earnhardt Jr. made his NASCAR debut at the Cup Series on May 30, 1999, and has raced with Hendrick Motorsports since 2008. He will turn 43 this October and 2017 will mark his final season behind the wheel of his Chevrolet SS stock car.

Earnhardt Jr. suffered a concussion midway through the 2016 season following a crash at Michigan International Speedway and did not return for the rest of the season, focusing instead on his health and his then-fiancée, Amy. They wed this past New Year's Eve.

The show will air sometime in 2018, according to a tweet posted directly to Earnhardt Jr.'s Twitter account, and will be focused in Key West, Florida.

