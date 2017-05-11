Here's what the 2018 Kia Stinger's exhaust sounds like

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Kia is building out quite the lineup as of late.

Cars like the Rio, Niro and Soul Turbo are all competent offerings for their respective classes, but it's a different vehicle that has us abuzz: a sporty sedan wearing the name tag Stinger is the one we're itching to get our hands on.

That's because the Stinger, due out later this year, as a 2018 model, looks to be a sporty sedan aiming to punch a bit higher than you'd expect. While we wait to form our driving impressions, we do have an idea of what sort of noise we can expect to hear.

Here we see a Stinger idling and revving while a camera captures a bit of the aural action. This sounds like a V-6, which makes sense as the current top-shelf performance engine choice is a 3.3-liter V-6. It breathes through a pair of turbochargers and produces 365 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque. All of that energy is routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission and then on out to either the rear wheels or all four. You're looking at 0-60 mph in under 4.9 seconds.

The sound won't set your hair on fire like some other sport sedan offerings on the market do, but early word is that the Stinger's quite fun to drive. That shouldn't be terribly surprising considering that Kia pulled in former BMW M engineering boss Albert Biermann to define the chassis dynamics.

You can expect to hear more of the Stinger once it finally heads to dealerships sometime later this year. Until then, the above clip will have to suffice.