Hummer H1, Infiniti QX80, Mini Convertible: Today’s Car News

May 10, 2017
Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept, 2017 New York auto show

Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept, 2017 New York auto show

Fans longing for a Hummer H1 can now buy a legitimate replica from the folks at VLF Automotive, though not if the vehicle is intended for use in the United States. If you want it here, you’ll need to build the vehicle yourself using a Humvee C-Series from AM General.

Infiniti will introduce a redesigned QX80 later this year. The vehicle will keep the mechanicals of the current model but adopt the handsome look of the QX80 Monograph concept shown last month.

Another upcoming vehicle is an updated Mini Convertible. We’ve just spotted prototypes for the car which is due to arrive next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

