Hummer H1, Infiniti QX80, Mini Convertible: Today’s Car News

Fans longing for a Hummer H1 can now buy a legitimate replica from the folks at VLF Automotive, though not if the vehicle is intended for use in the United States. If you want it here, you’ll need to build the vehicle yourself using a Humvee C-Series from AM General.
Infiniti will introduce a redesigned QX80 later this year. The vehicle will keep the mechanicals of the current model but adopt the handsome look of the QX80 Monograph concept shown last month.
Another upcoming vehicle is an updated Mini Convertible. We’ve just spotted prototypes for the car which is due to arrive next year.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Bob Lutz is now selling new Hummer H1s in China
Redesigned Infiniti QX80 to keep current model's mechanicals
2019 Mini Convertible spy shots
Toyota slices 2017 RAV4 price by up to $1,330
Noble founder announces new brand for hardcore sports cars
2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 gas mileage review
Faraday Future reminds us it’s not dead
Automatic emergency braking now standard on 2017.5 Nissan Rogue
Take a ride in the Porsche 911 GT1 down a public street
If autonomous electric cars are coming, why not ships too?
