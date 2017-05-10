This 500-horsepower Peugeot 106 is awesome, horrible





The humble Peugeot 106 makes a paltry 118 horsepower in its most vicious trim. This one makes 500, all thrashing through what began life as a stock 1.6-liter inline-4.

Built to take on time attack events, the car has abandoned all of its former life as a commuter. There's a massive turbo sticking through the front bumper, shoving an abundance of boost down the little engine's throat. The thing sounds wild, unable to do anything but eviscerate the front tires and shoot fire.

It's a neat party trick, but the thing looks like it wants the driver dead. With so much power dumping on the front wheels, the car's all torque steer and tire spin. The clip from inside the cabin as the little Pug makes its way around the Franciacorta Circuit in Italy is particularly hilarious, as the pilot spends most of his time frantically trying to keep the car straight and as well as staying out of the throttle enough to prevent the fronts from breaking loose.

Our guess is that the car would be quicker around a track with 200 fewer ponies. That's not to say we don't appreciate the lunacy, though, and it's fun to watch the guy reel in a 911, torque steer be damned.

If there's a silver lining here, it's that the car seems well-built. There's some semblance of a safety cage, a legitimate OMP seat and the necessary harnesses. Good thing, as it seems like it's only a matter of time before the hatch gets cozy with a barrier.