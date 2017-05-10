Noble founder announces new brand for hardcore sports cars





Specialised Sporting Vehicles Exile by Lee Noble - Image via Steve Hole/TKC Mag Enlarge Photo

From the man that brought us the supercar marque Noble comes a hardcore track machine that would give a McLaren P1 a scare.

Yes, Lee Noble is back with a new speed machine. It's called the Exile, and it's going to be “bloody quick,” he told Autocar.

The Exile is the first of a new line of vehicles under the Specialized Sporting Vehicles name. With a focus on lap times and track performance, the mid-engine coupe comes with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 sourced from Ford. It’s the same engine used in the F-150 Raptor, by the way.

Lee Noble Enlarge Photo

Without stating a final horsepower figure as development isn't complete, Noble revealed the Exile will produce 522 horsepower per metric ton.

Doing a quick conversion to some Yankee-friendly units reveals a figure of about 3.8 hp per pound.

With those figures, Noble is aiming for a 0-60 time between 2.4 and 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 180 to 190 mph.

Although Noble bills the Exile as a track weapon, it's being developed to be street legal as well.

The body is mostly carbon fiber but fiberglass panels are also used to keep costs down. The internal structure is mostly aluminum and Noble says it’s flexible enough to be used for other models. In fact, Noble is planning a second mid-engine sports car based off the structure. That car is currently being thought out, and Noble is unsure if it will be more road-friendly or even more focused on track performance.

Specialized Sporting Vehicles is a much smaller scale operation than the Noble supercar marque, which is hardly a large operation itself. Noble says he plans on producing only 15 to 20 cars per year for Specialized Sporting Vehicles. That should be achievable if he can manage to get the Exile on the market close to its estimate price tag of $116,325.