A cavalcade of cars caught spitting hot fire at the 'Ring

When a car spits flames out of its exhaust, it's either very cool or a sign that things are about to go wrong.

For 99 percent of the above video, the footage and action falls mostly into the category of the former.

What we have is a video compilation of cars blowing flames out their rear ends.

There are a few race cars, a massively powerful Toyota Supra, and then so many Skylines. It's quite clear after watching this video that every Skyline owner in Europe can turn any car meet into a chance for s'mores. That's a lot of fire coming out the back of these highly desired Japanese insta-classics.

At the end of the video, there's the type of fire you don't want to see. During one of the many VLN races at the 'Ring, a Ford Fiesta ST burst into flames. The driver was able to pull the car to the side of the track and safely exit his vehicle.