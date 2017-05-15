A cavalcade of cars caught spitting hot fire at the 'Ring

May 15, 2017
Follow Jeff

When a car spits flames out of its exhaust, it's either very cool or a sign that things are about to go wrong.

For 99 percent of the above video, the footage and action falls mostly into the category of the former.

What we have is a video compilation of cars blowing flames out their rear ends.

There are a few race cars, a massively powerful Toyota Supra, and then so many Skylines. It's quite clear after watching this video that every Skyline owner in Europe can turn any car meet into a chance for s'mores. That's a lot of fire coming out the back of these highly desired Japanese insta-classics.

At the end of the video, there's the type of fire you don't want to see. During one of the many VLN races at the 'Ring, a Ford Fiesta ST burst into flames. The driver was able to pull the car to the side of the track and safely exit his vehicle.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 first drive review: cast in convenience, forged off road 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 first drive review: cast in convenience, forged off road
2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe spy shots 2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe spy shots
2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 spy shots and video 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 spy shots and video
The Boring Company demonstrates prototype for 125 mph sled The Boring Company demonstrates prototype for 125 mph sled
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.