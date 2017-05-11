Rally driver avoids cliff tumble thanks to sturdy guardrail

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Engineers all over the world just felt a pang of near panic, but then the immediate soothing calm that comes from knowing their work matters. This time that feeling came as a result of a cliff-side guardrail doing exactly what it's designed to do. In fact, this guardrail might've been worked a bit harder than it was designed to because it sits on a road where you shouldn't be speeding, and it just kept a rally car from taking a massive tumble.

Driver Tomasz Kasperczyk was competing in the Rally Islas Canarias when he experienced a brake failure. In the video above, you can see the passenger-side rear tire lock up. That doesn't help very much with a quick, tight right-hand turn. The car winds up sliding straight into the guardrail, which collects the race car and keeps it from exploring the rest of the Canary Island countryside.

CHECK OUT: 2017 Honda Civic Type-R boasts 25 MPG combined

Later in the video, you can see just how close the driver and co-driver came to having their bad day become quite terrible. Thankfully, they exited the car, held a large "OK" sign to the helicopter capturing the action, and were able to nervously laugh about this event over a beer back in the paddock.

Hopefully, they raised that beer and toasted the engineers of the world. The math and physics geeks who make sure a random guardrail in the hills of the Canary Islands can keep a Ford Fiesta R5 from experiencing cliffside doom very likely saved their lives.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.