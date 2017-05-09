Porsche SUVs will never get track-focused GT variants

May 9, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Livery by Porsche, waterfall by Colorado. (Aaron Cole/Motor Authority)

Livery by Porsche, waterfall by Colorado. (Aaron Cole/Motor Authority)

Enlarge Photo

As capable as the Cayenne and Macan are, the Porsche SUVs will never get track-focused GT variants like their sports car siblings.

That’s the word of Porsche engineer Andreas Preuninger, who leads development of the automaker’s GT sports cars like the 911 GT3 and Cayman GT4.

Speaking with Car and Driver, Preuninger explained that the GT cars, not to be mistaken with the GTS cars which already include Cayenne and Macan GTS models, are always derived from actual competition cars.

“The credibility of the GT car is based on direct bloodline to the race cars,” Preuninger said. “A customer buying a [911] GT3 knows there’s a derivative that’s on track every other weekend in a different race series.”

Preuninger said that if a Cayenne or Macan was entered into a competition such as the Dakar rally, then he could envision his team developing a road-going version of the competition SUV, though he stressed that there were no plans at Porsche to race any of its SUVs just yet.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 BMW M2 spy shots and video 2018 BMW M2 spy shots and video
Here's your chance to own a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro Here's your chance to own a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro
Denmark’s Agile Automotive targets Lotus with pair of lightweight sports cars Denmark’s Agile Automotive targets Lotus with pair of lightweight sports cars
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF first drive review: the Miata coupe (targa?) we've always wanted 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF first drive review: the Miata coupe (targa?) we've always wanted
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


;

More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.