Lap Circuit of the Americas in a Lamborghini Huracán GT3





Paul Miller Racing has been kind enough to upload this video of the number 48 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 ripping around the Circuit of the Americas. It's definitely worth the watch.There certainly are worse ways to spend two and a half minutes of your Monday.

In competition form, the Huracán produces less power than its road-going cousin, with the 5.2-liter V-10 detuned to 530 horsepower from its usual 601 hp. That's largely achieved through the use of a 38-millimeter air restrictor plate. That's still plenty given that the GT3 weighs in at around 2,822 pounds ready to rip. That's with a full 32-gallon fuel tank and all the safety equipment required to compete in events like the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's GT class.

While the car's aluminum and composite internal structure carries over from the road car, including the carbon fiber firewall, new lightweight body panels made of Kevlar, carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, and fiberglass help keep weight to a minimum. Note, the car's weight also includes an FIA-compliant safety cage which only adds to the Huracán's impressive rigidity. Other safety additions include a new seat that can withstand up to 75 g of acceleration, some three times what the previous seat could withstand, as well as a seven-nozzle fire suppression system.

Hard to say whether all that safety kit helps drivers Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow whip the Huracán GT3 around COTA, though any time you're not thinking about your seat's g-load is time you have to focus on the next apex. It's unclear exactly which of the teammates are caning the car around the track in this clip, though it scarcely matters.

COTA wasn't kind to the Paul Miller team during a recent SportsCar Championship round. The Number 48 Lamborghini finished up 16th overall and 4th in the GTD class, missing third place by an agonizing 0.075 seconds. As you can see in this clip, it wasn't for lack of trying.