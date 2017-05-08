Here's how you park your car on the 56th floor of your building





If you simply can't imagine leaving your car alone in a parking garage—or any sort of personal garage—here is your solution. It's an expensive one, but here it is, nonetheless.

The Porsche Design tower in Miami, Florida houses an elevator made specifically for cars, meaning owners can bring their cars up to their apartments with them. We can't make this stuff up.

Owners drive into the area and a scanner reads the RFID tag attached to the vehicle. The elevator then automatically scoops the car up hassle free, and the driver is sent up to the floor of their apartment unit.

In the video, we see a manual process, which the workers say is due to that particular floor's restrictions. However, the rest of the time, this is all an automatic process. Lamborghinis, Paganis, Lotuses, and more can be seen transported up and down from the 56th floor of the tower with relative ease.

Pretty incredible, right? As stated, this lifestyle will cost you. A quick rental search shows a handful of units are open at the Porsche Design tower. The least expensive of them all is, well, still not inexpensive. Monthly rent for a three bedroom unit is $20,000 with access to an in-apartment garage and the elevator you see here. That's per month. Other units with better views go for as high as $40,000 per month.

A tower with a roughly similar function—a separate car elevator that allows owners to live adjacent to their cars up to dozens of floors in the sky—has been operating without incident in New York City since 2012. It's known as Sky Garage.

We'll stick to the basic concrete driveway and garage for now, but the lifestyles of the rich and the famous do appear mesmerizing.