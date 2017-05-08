2,000-hp Land Cruiser, BMW iNext plans, Karma Revero configurator: Today’s Car News

May 8, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Carl Edwards drives the Toyota Land Speed Cruiser to 230.02 mph in Mojave, California

Carl Edwards drives the Toyota Land Speed Cruiser to 230.02 mph in Mojave, California

Enlarge Photo

Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards has taken a Toyota Land Cruiser well beyond 200 mph. You won’t be able to repeat that in a stock Cruiser, though. Edwards was behind the wheel of a 2,000-horsepower beast built by the guys that normally build Toyota-powered drag machines.

BMW has outlined production plans for a technological flagship code-named the iNext. The car will be revealed in 2021 and offer leading self-driving, electrification and connectivity technologies.

Karma’s Revero is now on sale and you can build your own using the company’s configurator. We managed to build one priced at a substantial $139,900.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Wild Toyota Land Cruiser hits 230.02 mph

BMW picks plant for iNext self-driving EV due in 2021

Karma plugs in the Revero configurator

2018 GMC Terrain priced from $25,970

2018 Volkswagen Polo teased ahead of June reveal

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf: first drive of updated 125-mile electric car

2018 Renault Mégane RS leaked

Good news for Uber's self-driving cars, bad news for Uber itself

VW product roadmap reveals production start dates for key models

VW to Tesla: anything you can do, we can do better

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport will pace Indy 500 field 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport will pace Indy 500 field
Ferrari 275 GTB/4 chassis number one heading to auction Ferrari 275 GTB/4 chassis number one heading to auction
Wild Toyota Land Cruiser hits 230.02 mph Wild Toyota Land Cruiser hits 230.02 mph
Ronn Motor returns with promise of hydrogen fuel cell extended-range electric cars Ronn Motor returns with promise of hydrogen fuel cell extended-range electric cars
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


;

More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.