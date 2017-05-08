2,000-hp Land Cruiser, BMW iNext plans, Karma Revero configurator: Today’s Car News

News
Carl Edwards drives the Toyota Land Speed Cruiser to 230.02 mph in Mojave, CaliforniaEnlarge Photo
Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards has taken a Toyota Land Cruiser well beyond 200 mph. You won’t be able to repeat that in a stock Cruiser, though. Edwards was behind the wheel of a 2,000-horsepower beast built by the guys that normally build Toyota-powered drag machines.
BMW has outlined production plans for a technological flagship code-named the iNext. The car will be revealed in 2021 and offer leading self-driving, electrification and connectivity technologies.
Karma’s Revero is now on sale and you can build your own using the company’s configurator. We managed to build one priced at a substantial $139,900.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Wild Toyota Land Cruiser hits 230.02 mph
BMW picks plant for iNext self-driving EV due in 2021
Karma plugs in the Revero configurator
2018 GMC Terrain priced from $25,970
2018 Volkswagen Polo teased ahead of June reveal
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf: first drive of updated 125-mile electric car
2018 Renault Mégane RS leaked
Good news for Uber's self-driving cars, bad news for Uber itself
VW product roadmap reveals production start dates for key models
VW to Tesla: anything you can do, we can do better
