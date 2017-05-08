VW product roadmap reveals production start dates for key models

May 8, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Volkswagen product roadmap for 2017

Volkswagen product roadmap for 2017

Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen outlined production plans for several key models during a press conference held on Thursday at its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

In particular, a slide presenting during a speech by VW brand boss Herbert Diess revealed the list of models due to enter production in 2017.

The list shows the updated Up as well as the new Atlas, Arteon and long-wheelbase Tiguan have all entered production already.

The new Polo will enter production in June, the new T-Roc and Phideon PHEV in August, and the new Touareg in November. Also entering production in November will be a new Polo-based sedan called the Virtus. Finally, a new Jetta will enter production in December.

The only models on the list confirmed for the United States are the Atlas, Arteon, long-wheelbase Tiguan, T-Roc and Jetta. The new Touareg is expected here, though VW is yet to confirm it.

During the press conference, Diess also hinted at some of VW’s long-term plans. They include the following:

