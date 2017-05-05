Jaguar Land Rover boss defends diesel, blames VW for backlash

May 5, 2017

Ralf Speth and Yin Tongyao

Ralf Speth and Yin Tongyao

Enlarge Photo

Jaguar Land Rover has launched a ferocious defense of diesel power as the United Kingdom prepares a wide-ranging plan to improve air quality in its major cities.

JLR CEO Ralf Speth, pictured above left, told Autocar, “Diesel has to—needs to—have a future,” before laying out several reasons. For a start, “the complete automotive industry needs diesel to fulfill legislative requirements.”

Speth pushed back against the tendency to lump old, high-emissions diesel tech in with cleaner, more advanced systems. “Anyone can see the black smoke coming out of old diesels is bad,” Speth told Autocar. “We need to replace them with newer ones.”

Scrapping older, dirtier vehicles could be a big part of the U.K.'s new urban emissions plans.

CHECK OUT: Report: BMW 3-Series, X3 to gain diesel engines in the future

While Speth defended the continued use of diesel, he was adamant that it was only a stopgap, saying the “future is pure battery electric vehicles.” Instead, new diesels could be the key to bridging the gap between old-school internal combustion engines and advanced hybrids and EVs.

“ICE to ACE—internal combustion engine cars to autonomous, connected, electrified ones—will happen in parallel. There's no switch,” Speth said. “You can't say diesel will go in 2020. We need to develop both, internal combustion diesel and petrol engines, in addition to battery electric vehicles.”

But the most controversial comments Speth made to Autocar were in regard to Volkswagen, effectively blaming the German automaker for the diesel backlash. “This kind of manipulation software is not acceptable. Unfortunately, the whole automotive industry suffers, not just Volkswagen,” Speth said. “Nobody believes the automotive industry anymore. They see us as offenders and not giving the right information. We have to show our technology is the best you can buy, to reduce the damage to health and the environment.”

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Racer and collector Preston Henn dies; could his 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale go up for sale? Racer and collector Preston Henn dies; could his 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale go up for sale?
'Scrape' custom 1939 Lincoln Zephyr Coupe heading to auction 'Scrape' custom 1939 Lincoln Zephyr Coupe heading to auction
2018 Audi S8 spy shots and video 2018 Audi S8 spy shots and video
Chevrolet offering 10 percent off the Corvette in May Chevrolet offering 10 percent off the Corvette in May
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


;

More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.