Karma plugs in the Revero configurator

Karma Automotive has powered up the configurator for its Revero extended-range electric sedan as the company prepares to make its first deliveries this month. However, instead of the traditional configuration experience, Karma has done things a little differently.

Found on the official website, the configurator confronts shoppers with a selection of scenery. "What drives you?" the website asks. How about calm, peaceful looking ocean waves?

We have expensive tastes since this turned out to net an optional $2,500 exterior color dubbed "Ocean Veil." However, there are eight total color choices to finish your own Karma Revero in. Six of the choices net an additional $1,500 or $2,500, though.

Following that selection, more scenery floods the screen, this time coinciding with the interior trimmings. Sorting through the different options shows single, dual and tri-tone options. The most expensive, and standalone option, is the "Palisades Sport" interior trim, which incorporates red, black, and carbon fiber appointments.

Not all options play nice together. The aforementioned Palisades Sport interior trim cannot be applied to the Balboa Blue, Moreno, or Anza Desert exterior colors.

After clicking through all the potential options, the most expensive Revero comes to $139,900 after selecting optional 22-inch, multi-spoke wheels and opting for color-finished brake calipers, $3,200 and $900, respectively.

Each Revero is powered by two electric motors delivering a combined output of 403 horsepower. Pure electric range is said to be around 50 miles, but relying on the gasoline range extender, in this case a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 from General Motors, sees the range increased to 300 miles.

Karma recently dropped its first-ever television ad in anticipation of launching the Revero this month. The Chinese-backed company aims to sell 900 of the Californian-made vehicles this year.