Karma plugs in the Revero configurator

May 8, 2017

Karma Revero configurator

Karma Revero configurator

Enlarge Photo

Karma Automotive has powered up the configurator for its Revero extended-range electric sedan as the company prepares to make its first deliveries this month. However, instead of the traditional configuration experience, Karma has done things a little differently.

Found on the official website, the configurator confronts shoppers with a selection of scenery. "What drives you?" the website asks. How about calm, peaceful looking ocean waves?

We have expensive tastes since this turned out to net an optional $2,500 exterior color dubbed "Ocean Veil." However, there are eight total color choices to finish your own Karma Revero in. Six of the choices net an additional $1,500 or $2,500, though.

Following that selection, more scenery floods the screen, this time coinciding with the interior trimmings. Sorting through the different options shows single, dual and tri-tone options. The most expensive, and standalone option, is the "Palisades Sport" interior trim, which incorporates red, black, and carbon fiber appointments.

2017 Karma Revero

2017 Karma Revero

Enlarge Photo

Not all options play nice together. The aforementioned Palisades Sport interior trim cannot be applied to the Balboa Blue, Moreno, or Anza Desert exterior colors.

After clicking through all the potential options, the most expensive Revero comes to $139,900 after selecting optional 22-inch, multi-spoke wheels and opting for color-finished brake calipers, $3,200 and $900, respectively.

Each Revero is powered by two electric motors delivering a combined output of 403 horsepower. Pure electric range is said to be around 50 miles, but relying on the gasoline range extender, in this case a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 from General Motors, sees the range increased to 300 miles.

Karma recently dropped its first-ever television ad in anticipation of launching the Revero this month. The Chinese-backed company aims to sell 900 of the Californian-made vehicles this year.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport will pace Indy 500 field 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport will pace Indy 500 field
Wild Toyota Land Cruiser hits 230.02 mph Wild Toyota Land Cruiser hits 230.02 mph
Ronn Motor returns with promise of hydrogen fuel cell extended-range electric cars Ronn Motor returns with promise of hydrogen fuel cell extended-range electric cars
Ferrari 275 GTB/4 chassis number one heading to auction Ferrari 275 GTB/4 chassis number one heading to auction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


;

More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.