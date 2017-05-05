3/8-mile dirt track can be yours for $497,000

May 5, 2017

Tax season is behind us, and that means many are wondering what they could possibly do with their refunds. Here's an idea: buy a racetrack.

Maybe we're not the soundest of financial advisors, but it's a racetrack. For sale. Think of the possibilities! Measuring in at 3/8 of a mile, the high-bank, all-dirt racetrack in New Florence, Missouri is seeking a new owner. It's not a terrible piece of property, either. According to the sale listing, the track was built in 2001 and recently remodeled in 2012. It covers 36 acres in total. That's a lot of room for activities.

The entire motorsport park comes with grandstands and a pit area (both lit), a fully equipped concession stand, offices, and a fenced parking area. The grandstands seat 3,500 fans.

The track was formally known as Montgomery Motorsport Park, and a quick Internet search shows the track was shut down in 2014 "until further notice." Looks like the lights were never flipped back on, leading to the sale of the track today. For $497,000, it could be yours.

Even though this racetrack isn't sitting on top of a cruise ship--yes, that exists in China and it's awesome--it still has quite a bit of potential. Judging by fans' responses after the track was shut down (via another Internet search), there seems to be a market for some gritty dirt racing in the state of Missouri.

