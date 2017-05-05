Porsche planting roots in Silicon Valley





Porsche is embracing the digital, interconnected age we live in by setting up shop in Silicon Valley. The German sportscar/crossover maker announced plans to open a digital technology center to complement ongoing work at its Ludwigsburg-based digital division.

According to Reuters, Porsche's intent with the Silicon Valley-based technology center is to forge new partnerships, invest in new companies, and expand its cooperation with venture capital companies. Back in Ludwigsburg, Porsche's digital technology center chief, Thilo Koslowski, offered insight into the brand's future digital strategy.

"The car is the ultimate mobile device of the future, and the future is being written in Silicon Valley," Koslowski said. "This means it is particularly important to be right next door to leading IT companies in the USA, as this allows us to identify trends early and invest in new technologies at the right time."

The new technology center will employ 100 new staff members when it officially opens its doors.

While we don't know what kind of future digital technology and connectivity Porsche may be planning, we'd bet some of the goodies will land in the brand's more premium offerings. The Panamera, Cayenne, and the upcoming production version of the Mission-E concept seem like good places to start. The technology could be anything from autonomous driving aids to in-car apps to 5G connectivity and more. Don't expect Porsches sports cars to get the autonomous driving aids.

The Mission-E, in particular, seems like a probable candidate to become one of Porsche's flagship technological vehicles. The Mission-E is expected to have a range of 300 miles and at least 600 horsepower when it launches in 2019. Multiple power outputs and over-the-air software updates are also said to be in the works for Porsche's first all-electric car.